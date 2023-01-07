Look: Damar Hamlin Posts Message For NFL Fans

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a message for NFL fans.

In a post on Instagram, he thanked everyone who offered their thoughts and prayers during his remarkable recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," he said in a message on Instagram.

"We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me."

Hamlin was transported to the hospital on Monday night and was placed in critical condition. Thankfully, he's made tremendous progress since then and even spoke to Bills players on a video call Friday afternoon.

Hopefully Hamlin continues to progress and can leave the hospital with his family in the near future.