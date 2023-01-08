Look: Damar Hamlin Reacts To Bills Returning Opening Kickoff

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills had a picture-perfect start to their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

They returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown as that was for Damar Hamlin. You cannot script it any better than this:

Hamlin then had one heck of a reaction to the play on social media.

He knew that one was for him as he continues to watch the game with his family at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills are hoping to win this game and lock up the second seed in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top seed on Saturday night. They're also trying to knock the New England Patriots out of the playoff picture since all they need to get in is a win.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on CBS.