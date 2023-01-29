Look: Damar Hamlin Trolls Conspiracy Theorists In New Video

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

In the latest indictment of the American educational system, several conspiracy theories concerning Bills safety Damar Hamlin have gotten oxygen over the past few weeks.

However in a recent post to TikTok, Hamlin answered those conspiracies in the best and most light-hearted way possible:

The video started to get some viral reaction across social media.

"So good," one user replied. "And what a million dollar smile!"

"Some of them won't believe it even if they meet Hamlin in person," another commented.

"'Ah but are his ears the same shape as before?' - actual conspiracy theory thought process."

Some thought that it wasn't really Hamlin in attendance for the Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Bengals last week despite him being around Buffalo's facility in the weeks prior and visiting his teammates in the locker room that day.

Others took it to an even more extreme level, claiming that Hamlin was actually dead and the NFL was covering it up.

That said, it's nice to see Hamlin is taking it in stride as he continues to recover.