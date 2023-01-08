Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon.

Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week.

Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that read "Love for Damar" during pregame warmups on Sunday and Hamlin loved everything about it.

It's a great sign of respect as everyone continues to pray for Hamlin, who is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin has made incredible progress over the last few days as he's able to breathe on his own again and even FaceTime his teammates.

He's also watching the Bills-Patriots game as the Bills are very close to locking up the second seed in the AFC.

