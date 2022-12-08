Look: Dan Mullen Reacts To The Drama At Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The transfer portal window has opened with a bang.

Numerous players from all over the country are looking for a new home, including Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson.

Johnson announced he was entering the portal on Wednesday and took a shot at his former head coach in his announcement.

“With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me,” Johnson wrote.

Many fans and media pundits don't love the situation, including former Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

“Not a good look for anyone,” Mullen tweeted. “Hope it works out and you are successful at your next stop.”

Johnson's post remains up, so it's clear that he doesn't mind all of the focus on it.

It'll be interesting to see where he lands next.