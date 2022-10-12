Look: Dan Orlovsky Celebrating Unfortunate Anniversary Today

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

Dan Orlovsky had a hilarious play on this day 14 years ago.

Orlovsky, who was the quarterback of the Detroit Lions back in 2008, infamously gave the Minnesota Vikings a safety when he got blitzed from the one-yard line while he was in the shotgun.

Orlovsky dropped back to throw and immediately ran out of the endzone when he saw Jared Allen coming for him.

It looked like he totally forgot where he was when he was on the field.

A similar situation happened a couple of weeks ago when the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Denver Broncos. Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back to pass in the endzone and didn't realize how close he was to the white line when he stepped out of bounds.

It gave the Broncos a safety and Orlovsky was loving it on his Twitter account.

Even though it's been 14 years, Orlovsky will never get to live this moment down.