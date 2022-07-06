Look: Dan Orlovsky's Baker Mayfield Prediction Going Viral

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has never been afraid to assert a bold opinion. But his newest tweet with a prediction about Baker Mayfield is going viral for how crazy people find it.

Earlier this afternoon, Orlovsky declared that if Baker Mayfield reverts to his 2020 form, the Carolina Panthers would reach the playoffs. Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, ending an 18-year drought, before leading them to their first playoff win since the 1990s.

But after the season they just had, fans aren't buying the idea that Mayfield can lead the Panthers to the promised land.

Some are saying that between head coach Matt Rhule and their front office, Mayfield won't return to his playoff form:

Last year the Carolina Panthers traded several mid-round draft picks for quarterback Sam Darnold. The move didn't pan out as Darnold regressed after about three games as a starter.

Carolina finished the season with a 5-12 record - third-worst in the NFC - and with their lowest ranking offense in a decade. They decided to add to their quarterback room by drafting Matt Corral in the third round of the NFL Draft.

But the Panthers couldn't trade Darnold in the ensuing offseason because of his fully guaranteed contract. So they decided to go in another direction.

Baker Mayfield now finds himself in a competitive QB room. But it's going to take more than his 2020 form to lead this struggling Panthers team to the playoffs.