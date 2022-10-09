Look: Dan Quinn's Reaction To Sunday's Big Win Goes Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dan Quinn was fired up after Sunday's win over the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Dallas' D came up huge all afternoon, recording five sacks, recovering two fumbles and allowing just 10 points.

In the postgame tunnel, Quinn could be seen screaming in excitement as he made his way towards the Cowboys' locker room.

DQ's reaction to the team's win got some of its own on social media.

"I don’t think I love a coach more in any sport," one fan replied.

"How do we keep him forever????" another asked.

"Bruh I love DQ."

"Jerry better make this man the highest paid defensive coordinator in history," another user tweeted.

"Hey Jerry give this man the keys to your mansion, your yacht, and as much money as you can pry out of that wallet."

"I know he's gone next year but we've gotta do everything to keep him," another member of Cowboys Nation said.

The Cowboys moved to 4-1 with the W.