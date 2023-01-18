Look: Dan Snyder Reportedly Won't Sell To 1 Notable Figure

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

As much as Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder would like to maximize his return on a potential sale of the team, he apparently won't do so if it means selling to one person in particular.

According to Commanders insider J.P. Finlay, Snyder has no interest in selling the team to Amazon founder and executive Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns the Washington Post newspaper - a publication that Snyder reportedly despises.

"Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell me the Snyder family has absolutely no interest in selling to Bezos," Finlay tweeted on Sunday.

However, Snyder's alleged hatred of Bezos may have no bearing on anything. For one, Bezos reportedly did not submit a bid for the team, and for the other, a final decision on whether he'll sell the team is reportedly coming soon.

Dan Snyder has owned the Washington Commanders since buying it for $800 million from the estate of Jack Kent Cooke in 1999. But his tenure as owner of the team has been a tumultuous one to say the least.

Between Congressional investigations into his conduct and the long-standing name controversy, Snyder probably would not be missed by a large swath of fans if he finally sold the team.

Luckily for Snyder, he can make off like an absolute bandit in the potential sale with the sums people are paying for the these days.

Will Dan Snyder sell the team? Will Jeff Bezos ever buy it?