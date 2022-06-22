Look: Dan Snyder, Wife Tanya Just Sent Out A Letter

Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders organization has received a great deal of negative publicity over the past few years. And with Wednesday's Congressional hearing, that negative press is at a high point.

In an attempt to mitigate this reputational damage, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, sent out a letter to members of the Washington organization.

In the lengthy letter obtained by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Snyder's camp claims the media has overlooked the positive steps that the organization has made over the past two years.

"We feel these continuing criticisms fail to recognize and greatly undervalue your daily commitment to excellence in the workplace," the letter reads.

The letter goes on to highlight some of the changes the organization has made since it was first accused of workplace misconduct.

Take a look at the full letter here:

The U.S. House Oversight Committee released its findings from its investigation into Washington's "toxic" work culture earlier this morning.

The committee found that Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" and worked with the NFL to bury the findings.

Snyder was not present for today's hearing, but will be subpoenaed for a deposition next week.