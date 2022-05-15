Look: Dana White At Game 7 In Boston On Sunday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are in a heavyweight fight Sunday afternoon to determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As NBA superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum take their best swings to preserve a Game 7 victory, Dana White watched along.

The UFC president got a courtside of the must-win showdown at TD Garden in Boston.

White saw Boston enter halftime with a 48-43 advantage before jumping out of the intermission on an 8-2 run.

He's also witnessing Tatum emerge as a main-event talent. After keeping Boston's hopes alive with 46 points to avoid elimination on the road, the 24-year-old already has 20 points midway through the third quarter.

The Bucks are once again struggling from long distance, missing 17 of their first 20 three-point attempts with Khris Middleton sidelined. Although Antetokounmpo is already two assists shy of a triple-double, the defending champions have their backs against the wall.

Down 68-55, Milwaukee is in danger of suffering a second-round knockout.