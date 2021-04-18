Look: Danica Patrick Appears To Have A New Boyfriend

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick appears to have a new boyfriend.

Patrick, who previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account this week.

The former NASCAR star shared a photo of herself getting kissed on the cheek by Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly.

“Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you…” she wrote on Instagram.

It appears that Patrick has a new man in her life following the public breakup with Rodgers.

The former NASCAR star spoke about her mindset following the breakup with the Green Bay Packers superstar.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, has since gotten engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.