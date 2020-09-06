Danica Patrick continues to show off her improving water sports skills on Instagram.

The former NASCAR star took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post her latest water surfing video. This one is pretty impressive, too.

Earlier this summer, the 38-year-old athlete posted some videos of herself out on the water. She admitted that she had some work to do on the board.

Patrick impressed there, but appears to have improved since then. She took to Instagram on Sunday morning to show off her latest skills.

“You’ll never forget the day you didn’t need a safety net anymore, and you figured out how to hold yourself up,” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is full of analogies. And I love analogies.”

Patrick appeared to have an eventful day, conquering a fear of heights earlier in the afternoon.

“Stunning. And frightening,” she captioned her photo. “Fear of heights doesn’t fade for me, but I like to know I can face it if needed. That’s why I bungee jumped a couple times.”

Hopefully everyone is having as enjoyable a Labor Day Weekend as the former NASCAR driver.