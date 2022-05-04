Look: Danica Patrick Opens Up About Health Decision

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick opened up about her decision to get - and later remove - breast implants.

Patrick, who made a name for herself in the racing circuits, revealed that she had her breast implants removed last week.

This week, Patrick opened up about that decision, posting a throwback photo of what she looked like before the operation.

"These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it.

"The work is always an inside job. The real question is - how can I do the emotional work to see myself as perfect, having it all, and feminine? When we do that, we won’t seek outside validation or a way to get it."

Patrick revealed last week that she got her breast implants removed due to ongoing health issues.

“There are a host of issues that women have dealt with and I have many, but not all,” Patrick wrote. “After watching over 100 stories on YouTube... my belief is, it’s not if but when you develop symptoms. Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. Silicone is a foreign object and leaches chemicals (look up that huge list!) that’s why the body produces a capsule around it.”

Good for Danica for being so open about this.