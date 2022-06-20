Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Covering F1 On Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is now involved in broadcasting races, and this past weekend, she called Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Patrick was in the booth in Montreal as Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton to win the event. She drew a fair share of positive reviews on social media for her analysis.

It sounds like Patrick had fun, judging by her Instagram reaction to working the race.

"Gotta say..... the @skysportsf1 team is amazing and I have such a blast!" Patrick wrote. "Austin and Mexico are the other two @f1 races I’m doing..... and October is just too far away!"

While Patrick may not be calling F1 again until the fall, race fans won't have to wait that long to hear her again.

She remains a part of NASCAR and IndyCar broadcasting as well.