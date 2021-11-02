Look: Danica Patrick Revealed Her Halloween Costume

Happy (belated) Halloween from Danica Patrick and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock.

The former NASCAR driver and her boyfriend, a co-founder of the meal company Freshly, shared photos of their Halloween costumes on Instagram on Tuesday.

It appeared to be a pretty fun weekend for Patrick and Co.

Patrick said that they were in costume “every time” they left the house this weekend. She said it was a very “festive” weekend for herself and her friends.

“Pretty festive weekend! Every time we left the house we were in costume. However, big bird was in that costume all day, props! Halloween and a country concert! Don’t forget to brush your teeth before bed” she wrote on Instagram.

That’s pretty well done by Patrick and Comstock. The happy couple reportedly met through business and have been dating for several months.

It was quite an October for Patrick, too. Earlier this month, she ran the Boston Marathon with her sister. She likely doesn’t have to worry about over-eating Halloween candy after burning all of those candies.