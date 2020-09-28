Look: Danica Patrick Reveals Her Property Was Hit By Fire

Danica Patrick shared some scary news on her Instagram page on Monday evening.

The 38-year-old former racing star revealed that her property was hit by the fires tearing through California.

Patrick shared some photos of the damage and posted an emotional message.

“I have been thinking a lot about what the lesson is in the fire that came through my property last night,” she began.

“I finally cried this morning at the idea that something I have spent so much time, money, effort, passion, patience, and did I mention money, on….. could just be gone. The dirt is still there but it’s almost impossible to get insurance because of how many fires have come through. Thanks a lot for that. So it will require the next level of all of those things I have already invested.”

“Then I stopped…… and thought, tonight I am going to bring a s–t ton of Somnium over to my friends house and honor what the project ACTUALLY stands for in my heart….. and that’s to connect. To sit at the table with loved ones and share life with each other. No phones (unless you need to capture a great moment🤪). Open hearts. Honest sharing. Tears. Laughs. The real shit.”

“The name somnium means dream in Latin. And the bottle has a red dot that implies – you are here. So, I invite you to join me tonight in opening up some wine with someone or many that you love and just have a blast. Tell stories and connect. Be present. Be here now.”

“As for an actual update….. your prayers and good vibes worked!!!!! Somehow the fires went mostly around the actual blocks! Thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ now let’s have a party to honor AND celebrate that we had some luck in 2020!!!!!”

That’s scary and heartbreaking, but good for Danica for having that kind fo mindset.

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the California fires.