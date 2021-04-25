Look: Danica Patrick Reveals Scary Incident With Her Dog

Danica Patrick is reportedly happy in a new relationship, but the former NASCAR star had a scary incident with her dog this weekend.

The former racing star turned businesswoman took to Instagram over the weekend to detail a scary incident with her dog.

According to her Instagram Story, Patrick’s dog was attacked by some coyotes. Patrick had to fend off the coyotes to protect her dog.

“Mom coming in hot to save my baby from the coyotes,” Patrick wrote on her Instagram Story. “You should see my face!”

Patrick then added a photo of her face, which is scraped up.

“I’m looking for you coyotes,” Patrick wrote. “In the meantime the tree branches found my face.”

Thankfully, her dog appears to be OK, though both the dog and Patrick will be nursing some scrapes and bruises.

Perhaps Patrick will have some more help next time.

The former NASCAR star is reportedly dating Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock. The couple went Instagram official earlier this month.