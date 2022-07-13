Look: Danica Patrick Shares Important Health Update

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share an update after she had her breast implants removed.

"11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again," she said. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved!"

She shared a few images showing her in the doctor's office getting her bloodwork done.

She added that getting blood drawn has become more difficult since her surgery. Patrick then asked if anyone knows the cause.

"As a side note... my veins have been extremely difficult to get since surgery," she said. "They are never easy, but it has been next level. Between the implants and surgery my body is in such recovery. Which apparently includes my veins. Anyone know more about why this is the case?!??"

Patrick continues to recover.