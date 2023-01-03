Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former racing star Danica Patrick made the most of 2022 and showcased that with her latest Instagram post.

In the post, she showed off 10 different trips or events she participated in during the year. From the Indy 500 to Burning Man, Patrick was very busy during the year.

"February to November 2022 of fav trips! If IG gave me 12 slides I would make it a year. Chichen itza. Telluride. Exumas. Indy 500. Montréal F1. Newport Beach. Alaska. Burning man. Chicago marathon. Careyes Mexico," she said in the post.

"There were so many more fun moments and trips but there weren’t enough slides! 😜 Love going new places and filling life with experiences! Excited for 2023….. every year gets better!"

Patrick accomplished quite a bit in 2022, but what will she be doing in 2023?

We'll keep an eye out.