Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Danica Patrick might as well start a travel blog because she's been traveling the world lately.

Patrick, 40, recently took trips out to Alaska and the Napa Valley.

In Alaska, she spent some great time in the outdoors. She also showed off some impressive fishing skills.

"Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one side and swims on it’s side on the bottom of the ocean? Neither did I. Caught a 51 LB halibut! I got a special hat even - 50+ LB club," said Patrick.

Patrick then got out to the Napa Valley, famous for its wineries.

"My liver broke up with me after the last week. 🤣 ....but, what a blast between Alaska and Napa!!!! 🐟 🍷 My dream (@somniumwine means dream in Latin) has always been to provide experiences in napa that help people fall in love with the valley as I did back in 2006," she said on Instagram. "The bottle has a red dot on the label, top of foil and cork, and on the back logo..... it indicates “you are here”. Be here now (Ram Dass). Be here with the people in front of you and give your full attention. I want the wine to facilitate connection.... and if you have a little too much, so be it."

What a trip.