Look: Danica Patrick Was Absolutely Shocked During Podcast

Danica Patrick recently experienced a moment on a podcast that had her wanting it to end abruptly.

In an interview with Dr. Paul Saladino in August, Patrick wasn't happy with one of his answer. The podcast, titled ‘Worst Vegetables to Eat,’ was a discussion about the different nutritional value found in a variety of foods and their impact on the body.

Dr. Saladino launched into a discussion about analyzing the nutrients derived from spinach. He explained to Patrick that it isn’t necessarily the best vegetable to add to her diet.

After the conversation turned to chocolate, however, Patrick put her foot down. Saladino explained that chocolate oxalates aren't great for the body, which had Patrick calling for the end of the interview.

“We need to end this interview. It’s over. I am done,” Patrick joked during the podcast.

“Don’t ruin my life!” she added.

“I am eating it because I do think that there are some nutrients to it. But I also think that there’s fiber in it,” Patrick said about spinach.

Asking someone to give up spinach is one thing, but asking them to give up chocolate is quite another.