Look: Danica Patrick's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick opened up about a very personal health decision earlier this month.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver revealed that she got breast implants in her early 30s. However, Patrick went on to deal with some health issues, believed to be caused by her implants, so she got them removed.

"I wish I could of told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine," she wrote on Instagram.

"These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it."

Patrick, who now covers racing for sports media outlets, has been very open with her body image over the years.

The former racing star posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and '09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” said Patrick, who posed in 2008 and '09. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

It was an unforgettable experience for the former NASCAR star.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

We wish all the best to Danica Patrick moving forward.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year. A behind-the-scenes look can be seen here.