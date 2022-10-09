Look: Daniel Jones Hand Injury Photo Is Going Viral
Say what you want about Daniel Jones, but the Giants quarterback is giving it all for his team on Sunday.
Jones busted his hand pretty good on a second half drive and still made the plays necessary for the Giants to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.
NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screenshot of Jones' bloody hand on Twitter that quickly started getting reaction from football fans around the globe:
"Daniel Jones is fighting through it right now..." Kleiman said.
"Toughest quarterback in the NFL," a Giants fan said. "No one wants to win or gives it as much as DJ does on a weekly basis. Don’t @ me."
"Ouuu weee," another commented.
"I’m starting to get Eli vibes…." another replied.
"I give him a bunch of shit as a divisional rival, but Lil Eli is a tough ass competitor," tweeted a Cowboys fan.
"Danny Dimes got that dawg in em????" another user asked.
"THIS MY [QUARTERBACK]."
Jones is also battling through a sprained ankle sustained in last week's game w. the Bears.