Look: Danny Kanell Furious With ESPN College Football Coverage

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Danny Kanell, a former ESPN employee, is not happy with the network's coverage of this year's College Football Playoff race.

After Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings show, Kanell took to Twitter with a gripe about the broadcast event. He was annoyed by the amount of time spent on a hypothetical scenario where three SEC teams make the postseason.

“Can’t believe how much air has been wasted on this 3 SEC teams in the CFB Playoff scenario … it’s not happening. Like zero percent chance. And yet that’s all ESPN wants to talk about. It’s almost like they have a vested interest," Kanell wrote.

Tennessee (No. 1) and Georgia (No. 3) were the two SEC teams to earn a top-four spot in the first CFP rankings of the season. One-loss Alabama is on the outside looking in with a No. 6 ranking.

Either Georgia or Tennessee will notch their first loss of the season on Saturday as they face off in a marquee matchup of SEC unbeatens.

The dominance of the SEC is well-documented in the college football world — but three teams in the final four at the end of the season is pretty far fetched.