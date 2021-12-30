Look: Danny Kanell, Greg McElroy Get Heated On Twitter

Wednesday night brought some good old fashioned Twitter beef between college football analysts Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy.

Whether you like it or not, new bowl games seem to be popping out of no where every year. This bowl season, there were a whopping 42 scheduled games.

Kanell is part of the camp that believes this volume of postseason action waters down the importance of bowl season. McElroy on the other hand feels the more football the better.

McElroy responded to Kanell’s tweet with a pointed argument for his former colleague.

“When I worked with Danny on SXM, I genuinely thought he enjoyed CFB. I was wrong,” he wrote. “Save the ‘participation trophy’ argument. It’s for the players and those that watch. You’re not FORCED to watch.

“Gimme football EVERY SINGLE DAY. I wish we had 65 bowls for every single FBS team.”

Kanell doubled down on his take, questioning McElroy’s motives in the process.

“Ummm so you want another regular season game? Bowls are supposed to be special. They are not,” he wrote. “Have a pulse of the players not the company you work for.”

No matter how many arguments take place — on social media or elsewhere — this debate isn’t going to die down anytime soon.