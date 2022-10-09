Look: Danny Kanell Has A New No. 1 Team After Week 6

Danny Kanell is a tough grader when it comes to the SEC. And in his latest college football rankings, the CBS analyst dropped Alabama and has a new No. 1 team.

"Lot of shakeup in the deserving #DKtop12," Kanell tweeted; moving Ohio State to the top of his list after its 49-20 win over the Spartans in East Lansing, and the Clemson Tigers to No. 2 following their 31-3 drumming of Boston College.

As usual, Kanell got some reaction from college football fans around the country.

"Where is FSU Danny?" one user asked. "You spent a lot of time beating your chest about them. No way they lost 2 in a row to the first to teams with a pulse on their schedule, right?"

"This is spot on," another said. "Tennessee over Michigan is deserved."

"This is the most accurate I’ve seen," a Clemson fan replied. "You could switch us and Bama. Especially with Bryce Young. But very accurate list."

