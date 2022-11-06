Look: Danny Kanell Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Danny Kanell couldn't help but pile on after seeing No. 6 Alabama go down at the hands of LSU on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the CBS analyst asked, "Are we sure beating Bama is such a great win? They are two plays away from being a 5-4 football team."

Kanell's tweet definitely got some reaction from fans in SEC country.

"Also two plays away from being 9-0, Daniel," commented Freezing Cold Takes.

"This take appears every year and it’s always dumb. We’re two plays from 9-0 hurray."

"Usually it is a great win but this year… yeah, I’m not so sure," a Tigers fan said.

"When he’s right he’s right."

"All top ACC teams are two plays away from being 5-4 or worse," a fan laughed. "NC could be 3-6, Clemson could be 5-4, FSU could be 4-5 ...."

"One of the few times I agree with you when it comes to your Alabama disdain, Danny," tweeted Mike Hill. "THIS Alabama team isn’t great whatsoever. Still better than most but significantly flawed."

With a matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, it's possible things could get worse before they get better for Nick Saban and Co.