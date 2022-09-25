Look: Danny Kanell Releases Controversial Top 12 Rankings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

CBS' Danny Kanell is known to ruffle the feathers of college football fans with his strong opinions (especially those in SEC country).

And with Week 4 just about wrapped up, the college football analyst and radio host released his "DK Top 12" of the dozen best teams in the country.

Kanell has the undeniably great Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1. But after that, an SEC team doesn't pop up again until No. 4 Alabama.

Viewers and listeners chimed in on Kanell's Top-12 on Sunday.

We'll see if a Crimson Tide win on the road vs. No. 10 Arkansas next week would shake up the rankings a bit.