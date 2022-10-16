Look: Danny Kanell Releases Rankings With New No. 1

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

What a Saturday in the college football world. Week 6 saw six unbeaten teams fall in dramatic fashion, including four members of the top-10.

No. 3 Alabama, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Oklahoma State and the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions were all handed a loss this weekend.

And after the dust settled, CBS' Danny Kanell was there with his updated "DK Top 12" which features a new No. 1 and shakeups across the board.

The Tennessee Volunteers are the new top dog. With Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU rounding out the top-5.

Michigan actually took down a higher-ranked opponent than Dabo Swinney's Tigers yesterday, but Kanell still views the Wolverines as a step below the ACC power.

A lot is certain to change with half the season still ahead of us, but the CFB landscape is starting to take shape in what should be a mad dash towards the final four playoff spots.