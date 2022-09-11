Look: Danny Kanell's Old Comment On Scott Frost Goes Viral
When everybody else was selling their Scott Frost stock, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell was buying it.
Last month, the college football analyst went on-record that Nebraska would double its win total under Frost in 2022. Something that he called on Freezing Cold Takes to roast him for:
His old comment started to go viral after the coach's firing on Sunday.
"Danny Kanell + Bad Takes. A combo like no other in college football," one user replied.
"Worse at his job than a weather forecaster."
"That is definitely a take," another tweeted.
In fairness, it's hard to believe that it could've gotten worse.