Look: Danny Kanell's Old Comment On Scott Frost Goes Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When everybody else was selling their Scott Frost stock, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell was buying it.

Last month, the college football analyst went on-record that Nebraska would double its win total under Frost in 2022. Something that he called on Freezing Cold Takes to roast him for:

His old comment started to go viral after the coach's firing on Sunday.

"Danny Kanell + Bad Takes. A combo like no other in college football," one user replied.

"Worse at his job than a weather forecaster."

"That is definitely a take," another tweeted.

In fairness, it's hard to believe that it could've gotten worse.