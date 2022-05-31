Look: Danny Woodhead Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

During his press conference on Tuesday, Bill Belichick took a quick break from talking about football to discuss his other rooting interests around the world of sports.

When asked about the Celtics' upcoming trip to the NBA Finals, Belichick congratulated the Boston squad and wished them luck on their championship run. In the same breath, he also brought up one of his former players, Danny Woodhead, as he makes his push for a U.S. Open berth.

Woodhead advanced through local qualifying at Omaha Country Club earlier this month and will make his final push for U.S. Open qualifying on June 6.

"[I'm] keeping track of Danny," Belichick said. "One more step to the U.S. Open."

Woodhead took to Twitter to react to this message of support from his former coach.

"He remembered me?!?! Love u bill @Patriots! Berj make sure he gets this," he wrote.

Woodhead spent three of his best NFL seasons in New England under Coach Belichick from 2010-12. Through that time, he became a fan-favorite among the Patriots faithful.

If the former NFL star is able to punch his ticket to this year's U.S. Open, he'll no doubt have plenty of fans in the gallery.

This year's major is set to take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.