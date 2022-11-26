Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral At World Cup

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, millions of fans in the United States watched the men's national team face off against England at the World Cup.

A hefty underdog, the U.S. battled England to a draw. One of the U.S. fans in attendance at the game was the daughter of an NFL owner.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has been in Qatar for the past few days for the World Cup. The former Miss Kansas winner captured the soccer world's attention after the USA's match against England.

"Ready to party like it’s 1776!" she said in a post on Instagram.

After ties in its first two games, the men's national team needs victory over Iran next week to make it out of group stage.