Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year.

Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display. So too was Hunt's daughter, Gracie.

Before tonight's game, the Chiefs celebrated the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium.

Who will get the win tonight?