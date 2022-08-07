Look: Davante Adams Training Camp Route Videos Go Viral

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davante Adams is ready to go for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams has been lights out at Raiders training camp as he continues to dust his teammates with his routes.

It even caught Chad Johnson's attention on Twitter:

Adams was acquired by the Raiders this past March for a first and a second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

It came after Adams didn't want to stay with the Green Bay Packers anymore.

He likely wants to show the Packers what they'll be missing after lighting it up for them the last two seasons. He's coming off back-to-back years of at least 1,300 receiving yards and 11+ touchdowns.

If he puts up that kind of production this season, the Raiders are going to be a tough out for any team they play.