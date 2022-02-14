Look: Davante Adams’ Tweet About Cooper Kupp Goes Viral

Cooper Kupp has drawn all sorts of praise for his performance in Super Bowl 56. Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams was way ahead of the curve on the Kupp hype train, though.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Adams took to Twitter and called Kupp the “most underrated receiver” in the NFL. It just so happened to be the same night Kupp went off for 11 catches for 145 yards in a 27-24 Rams’ win vs. the Buccaneers.

“Cooper Kupp is the most underrated receiver in the league,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

Real recognize real. Adams knew Kupp was a star way before the Rams wide receiver became a household name.

Cooper Kupp is the most underrated receiver in the league. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 24, 2020

Cooper Kupp’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Kupp was not a high-profile recruit coming out of high school. In fact, Eastern Washington was the only school to give him an offer. Kupp accepted and he went on to become an FCS star. The Rams took a chance on him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he hasn’t let them down.

Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

Maybe next year it’ll be Davante Adams’ turn to put on a show in the biggest game in American sports.