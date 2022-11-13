Look: Dave Chappelle's Comment On Herschel Walker Goes Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle couldn't help but take a shot at former Heisman Trophy winner and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

Speaking on the importance of this election cycle, Chappelle revealed what he believes to be the most ominous sign of the midterms: Mr. Herschel Walker.

“I don’t want to speak badly of him, because he’s Black," the comic admitted. "But I have to admit, he’s, um, observably stupid. And even when he's not talking his mouth be open a little bit. Like... he’s the kind of guy who looks like he thinks before he makes a move on Tic-Tac-Toe.”

Chappelle's comments on Walker quickly went viral.

"Watch the band reaction," a user laughed.

"Dave slayed last night on SNL," another said.

"I'm crying."

"NO LIE TOLD..." another tweeted.

"Dave [Chappelle]…. is the gift that keeps on giving."

He said what he said.