Big Papi has a new home in Cooperstown. On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers Association of America revealed longtime Red Sox DH David Ortiz’s induction into the hallowed halls of Upstate New York.

Ortiz saved the Baseball Hall of Fame from another shutout. Of all the members of the 2022 class up for induction, Ortiz was thought of as the most likely to get in. And he did so on the first ballot.

Big Papi is headed to Cooperstown!https://t.co/j3P1DqZBDG pic.twitter.com/npQvECu3bd — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 25, 2022

Released by the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz arrived in Boston in 2003 and quickly laid the foundation for what would eventually be a Hall of Fame career.

10 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger Awards, three World Series championships, a World Series and ALCS MVP later; David Ortiz left the game as one of the greatest designated hitters to ever step on a baseball diamond.

Known better as “Big Papi” in Boston, Ortiz slugged his way into history by becoming one of the game’s all-time clutch performers. His 20 regular season walk-off hits are good for third-most in MLB history.

He’s in. David Ortiz: most clutch postseason hitter, one of the top bats of his generation and now first ballot Hall of Famer. Big Papi is heading to Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/2h9bT3THlP — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 25, 2022

David Ortiz finished his career in 2016, leading the AL in RBI’s at age 40 with 127. Papi also retired as one of four players ever with 500 home runs and 600 doubles.

Across 20 MLB seasons, Ortiz posted a career batting average of .286, with 541 HR’s, 1,768 RBI, 632 doubles and 2,472 hits.