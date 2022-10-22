Look: David Pollack Has Hilarious Message For Oregon Fans During UCLA Game

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

It didn't take Oregon too long to turn today's huge game against undefeated UCLA into a laugher. And it's got ESPN's David Pollack more than a little amused.

Taking to Twitter during the fourth quarter, Pollack said asked what kind of person would pick the Bruins to beat the Ducks - which he had done a few hours prior. He admitted he made a mistake and apologized.

"What kind of stupid, idiot, dumb dumb wld pick UCLA over Oregon? Im sorry @oregonfootball I was wrong!" Pollack tweeted.

Oregon fans are in too good of a mood from their drubbing of UCLA to hold a grudge though. His replies and retweets are filled with fans who are forgiving 'him for his transgression.

"Seems like you’re always salty towards us it’s all good," one fan wrote.

"Appreciate you admitting you were wrong, but you were silly to think otherwise. That or have not watched any Oregon football since week 1," wrote another.

"It’s ok we all do weird stuff occasionally. I did earlier trying to outlaw you!!" a third wrote.

Oregon and UCLA traded blows for the first quarter and change before the Ducks hit the gas and never took their foot off the brakes. After taking a 17-10 lead in the second quarter, the Ducks converted a surprise onside kick and scored two more touchdowns to end the half.

Another touchdown late in the third quarter gave Oregon a 38-16 lead, putting the game out of reach for UCLA.

With the win, Oregon are the only remaining Pac-12 team that have not lost an in-conference game. They're going to see a big jump in their rankings tomorrow.

Seems like all is forgiven for David Pollack.