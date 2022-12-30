Look: David Pollack Names Best Wide Receiver In College Football

There's quite a few fantastic wide receivers in college football this season, but David Pollack believes one wideout stands a cut above the rest.

Ahead of tomorrow's Peach Bowl matchup between Georgia and Ohio State, Pollack named Buckeyes pass catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best in the nation.

"C.J. Stroud, he's the best passer in college football when he knows the answer and he can get the ball out quick. ... Marvin Harrison Jr., he's the best receiver in football," Pollack said on ESPN.

Harrison Jr. burst onto the college football scene in last year's Rose Bowl, reeling in three touchdowns in a win over the Utah Utes. He's continued that excellent play into his second season, collecting 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this year.

Harrison Jr. was a finalist for this year's Biletnikoff Award, but ultimately lost out to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The Buckeyes will face off against No. 1 Georgia in tomorrow's Peach Bowl.