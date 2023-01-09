Look: Dawn Staley's Move For Mike Leach Is Going Viral Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 03: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the first quarter against the UConn Huskies during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

South Carolina's Dawn Staley had a touching tribute for a lost member of the SEC coaching fraternity on Sunday.

With Mississippi State on the schedule, Staley and her staff wore shirts honoring the late Mike Leach who the sports world tragically lost in December.

The tees read: "Mike Leach Legend/Swing Your Sword" in remembrance of the Pirate.

The Gamecocks' tribute began to go viral on Twitter.

"Class move," said Scott Rabalais. "Dawn Staley isn't the most popular coach among LSU fans, but she deserves props for this."

"Seriously classy," another user replied.

No. 1 South Carolina was able to survive a scare in Starkville 58-51.

The Gamecocks put forth their worst shooting performance of the season but were ultimately able to get some timely buckets and rely on their rebounding advantage to leave Humphrey Coliseum 16-0.