Look: Dayton Takes Down Kansas On Stunning Buzzer-Beater

Just because it’s not March doesn’t mean that upsets can’t happen in college basketball.

2-3 Dayton just took down No. 4 Kansas on a buzzer-beater that you will have to see to believe.

It originally looked like Kansas was going to survive as Malachi Smith’s drive to the net was rejected by big man David McCormack.

Mustapha Amzil then corraled the ball and put up a shot while he was fading to his left and it bounced Dayton’s way.

Dayton (+1100 ML) takes down #4 Kansas

This sent the Flyers to the ESPN Events Invitational Final.

Amzil only had two points overall before he hit that final shot to get Dayton the upset. He finished this contest with four points and five rebounds.

DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers in scoring with 16, while four other players were also in double figures. Elijah Weaver and Toumani Camara finished with 14, while Smith and Koby Brea finished with 10.

The Jayhawks had three players in double figures and it started with Ochai Agbaji. He finished with 21 points, while both Remy Martin and Christian Braun had 17.

Dayton will get the winner of the Iona-Belmont matchup that’s set to take place on Friday night, while Kansas will get the loser.