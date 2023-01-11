Look: DeAndre Hopkins Has 2-Word Reaction To Trade Rumors

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Amid reports that the Arizona Cardinals plan to part ways with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowler has a message that has been going viral.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Hopkins had just two words, "Forever grateful..." He included a picture of himself in his Cardinals uniform.

Hopkins' post is being flooded with responses from fans and other NFL players, offering him well-wishes on his future. As of now, it remains unclear whether the Cardinals intend to trade him or outright cut him.

Hopkins finishes his time in Arizona with 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games. He averaged 77 yards per game during his three seasons with the Cardinals.

When the Cardinals acquired Hopkins from the Houston Texans in 2020 in exchange for David Johnson and a mid-round pick, the wider NFL world considered it the biggest steal in NFL history.

At the time, Hopkins was coming off three straight All-Pro seasons and was widely considered a top three receiver in the NFL. He gave the Cardinals their value with his production on the field.

Unfortunately, a suspension limited him to just nine games in 2022 and the team suffered in his absence. The end of the season saw the departure of general manager Steve Keim and the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury as head coach.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins go next?