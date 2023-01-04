Look: Decision Made On Suspended College Football Announcer

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: The North Carolina State University Wolfpack kicks off to the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 18, 2004 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NC State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn will be reinstated after his recent suspension.

The Wolfpack radio man was immediately pulled from the air after he made a strange, unnecessary and offensive comment in reference to "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas.

Hahn gave a score update on the 2022 Sun Bowl during the Wolfpack's Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Maryland on Dec. 30.

"And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6; that's with 11:15 to go in the second quarter," he said.

Hahn will be reinstated on January 14. Learfield, the official broadcasting partner of NC State, confirmed that Hahn would be back on the air at this time, per ABC11.

Hahn has been a voice for NC State football and basketball radio for 31 years.