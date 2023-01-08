Look: Decision Made On Ted Cruz Parade Incident

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: Neil Parrott, left, Republican candidate for Marylands 6th Congressional District, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrive by bus to a campaign event in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Parrott is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/Getty Images

Back in November, U.S. senator Ted Cruz took part in the Houston Astros World Series championship parade.

During the parade, an alcoholic can was thrown at the sitting U.S. senator.

The fan was arrested, though charges have now been dropped.

It turns out that the fan was throwing the can at Cruz so he would chug it.

“We have seen various videos and understand why Senator Cruz’s security detail was alert for potential violence,” the attorney wrote. “Instead, this was an Astros fan trying to toss drinks from his cooler to the Senator during a championship parade and not realizing how it would be perceived until he saw security’s reaction. The night before the parade, Joey texted a friend, ‘My dream would be to throw one of the players a beer. Doubt it would happen haha but that would be epic.’”

“Many generous, fun, semi-stupid, legendary moments have happened during Astros Championship Parades,” the statement continued. “Hopefully, many more of those moments will happen in the years to come. Fans throw cans to people in championship parades all the time. That is a widely known thing. To get them to chug.”

That's a surprising end to the story, to be sure.