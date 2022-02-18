Look: Decision Reached On College Football Playoff Expansion

The College Football Playoff’s expansion to include more will have to wait.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, the CFP is going to stay at four teams for the next four seasons after a deal couldn’t be reached.

Source: The College Football Playoff is expected to announce today it is continuing as a four-team playoff for the next four years through the length of the original contract. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 18, 2022

There was supposed to be another meeting in early March regarding the expansion, but it’s been canceled now that this announcement has been made.

During a call last night, CFP commissioners canceled their next in-person meeting, sources tell @SINow. They were scheduled to meet March 2 in Dallas. Division on CFP expansion remains. We are headed toward 4 more years of a 4-team playoff. From January- https://t.co/fqjVgi7doZ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 18, 2022

Executive Director Bill Hancock released a statement on the CFP’s official website and confirmed that there will be continued discussions on what to do starting in the 2026-27 season.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan,” Hancock said. “At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.”

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.”

It remains to be seen if an expansion agreement will come to pass in the next few years.