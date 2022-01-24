The Los Angeles Rams are incredibly concerned they won’t have a home-field advantage against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Rams announced on Sunday, even before they beat the Buccaneers, that they will limit NFC Championship ticket sales to the Los Angeles-area region. Why? 49ers fans turned SoFi Stadium into Levi’s south in the last week of the regular season.

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

It’s a pretty lame and embarrassing move by the Rams. Even Deebo Samuel weighed in on the controversy.

Here’s what the 49ers star had to say:

“I get that we turned sofi stadium to Levi’s but restricting fan from buying tickets is kraxy to me….. IJS,” Deebo said on Twitter. I get that we turned sofi stadium to Levi’s but restricting fan from buying tickets is kraxy to me….. IJS — Deebo (@19problemz) January 24, 2022 The Rams have been getting destroyed on social media for their ticket-sales controversy. They should be letting anyone buy tickets to Sunday’s game.

The good news is the secondary ticket sites are still selling to anyone who wants to go.

“IMO 49ers fans made up about 75% of the crowd at SoFi when they last played the Rams. Secondary ticket sites — StubHub, Ticketmaster, etc. — are still selling tickets to fans without geographic restrictions so I’d expect the 49ers to maintain a strong fan majority for NFC title,” tweeted David Lombardi of The Athletic.

IMO 49ers fans made up about 75% of the crowd at SoFi when they last played the Rams. Secondary ticket sites — StubHub, Ticketmaster, etc. — are still selling tickets to fans without geographic restrictions so I'd expect the 49ers to maintain a strong fan majority for NFC title — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 24, 2022

A sea of red could once again make its way to SoFi on Sunday.