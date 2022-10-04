Look: Deebo Samuel's Trolling Of Jalen Ramsey Goes Viral
Deebo Samuel had some fun at Jalen Ramsey's expense on Instagram.
After the Niners star receiver ran through Ramsey's olé tackle on his way to the endzone on "Monday Night Football," Deebo posted this video to IG (via Action Network):
Samuel's trolling of the talkative All-Pro corner started to go viral among fans.
"Ramsey most overrated bum in league history," a user laughed.
"Lmaooooooooo!!! I love it."
"Idgaf this is funny," tweeted Charles James II. "I love trash talk."
"Jalen Ramsey responded... And blocked replies too," Action Network followed-up.
"Jalen can't tackle in space just like many DBs in the NFL."
"This league!"
"Ramsey wanted no part of that," another replied.
2 W's for Deebo on Monday night.