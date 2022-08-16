Look: Deion Sanders Announces Major Assistant Coaching Hire

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders continues to build something special down at Jackson State.

On Tuesday, Coach Prime announced the Tigers' newest hire, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

"We just got a New HIGHLY EXPERIENCE ANALYST to help propel [Jackson State football] to the Next Level," Sanders said in an Instagram post. "Former HC of the [Vikings], My former DB Coach of the [Dallas Cowboys], and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer. Glad I don't have to pay u because I can't afford u. Let's go Baby!"

It's great to see how good he's doing. I knew that he would be successful the way that he can recruit, the way that he understands the game of football, his knowledge about players... The thing that's most impressive to me really has been how he wants to educate his players... not just football, but with life. ... He's amazing, he cares about [these players] and you can tell ... The sky is the limit.

Zimmer joins Jackson State's staff as an analyst with a wealth of NFL experience.

He joined the Cowboys back in 1994 and coached Sanders for the entirety of his five-year run in Dallas.

As one of the more well-respected defensive minds in the game, he was the head coach in Minnesota for eight seasons, posting a 72-56-1 record with three playoff appearances.