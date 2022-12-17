Look: Deion Sanders Gets Emotional Before Final Game At Jackson State

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team before a game for the final time.

Sanders is leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, before he heads off to Boulder, he's coaching in the Celebration Bowl.

Shortly before the game kicked off, Sanders addressed the team for one final time. He couldn't help but hold back tears as he spoke to the players.

Check it out.

While he was only there for three years, Sanders left an incredible mark on the program. He racked up a 27-5 record during his tenure there and brought the program plenty of spotlight.

Now he hopes to win one more game before heading off to Colorado.